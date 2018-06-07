ClearOne Elevates the Collaboration Experience with the Launch of COLLABORATE® Space at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today unveiled COLLABORATE® Space, a new video collaboration app that connects hundreds of users joining from any device, anytime, and anywhere, and includes messaging, calling, and meeting functions. The groundbreaking introduction was made at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

COLLABORATE Space provides persistent space to store all sorts of media such as messages, documents, whiteboards, recordings, meeting minutes, or anything else exchanged on a specific topic or project during a call or meeting at any time, and is accessible from any device, whether it be a mobile, desktop, or room appliance.

"COLLABORATE Space is designed for both real-time and non-real-time communications using any device, which allows teams to collaborate on their own time," said Jason Ambion, ClearOne Sales Director, UC & Media Collaboration. "COLLABORATE Space can interoperate with traditional SIP/H.323 endpoints and supports phone calls. In addition, the solution will be offered as a self-service model, where users can purchase or renew the license and seamlessly manage their collaboration online via the central web management utility."

Additionally, COLLABORATE Space allows users to create public or private channels organized by topic, where the owner can invite team members to join, or anyone can view a channel and join without invitation. The users can communicate and collaborate with their channel members.

Available on-cloud or on-premise, COLLABORATE Space includes a variety of collaboration tools such as screen sharing, document sharing, whiteboarding, co-annotation, meeting minutes, recording and chat, which are all accessible anytime during a call or meeting.

For more information, visit ClearOne at InfoComm 2018, Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact: ClearOne Marketing 801-975-7200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-elevates-the-collaboration-experience-with-the-launch-of-collaborate-space-at-infocomm-2018-300660635.html

SOURCE ClearOne