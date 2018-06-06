ClearOne Expands Ceiling Microphone Array Line at InfoComm 2018 with Debut of its Ceiling Microphone Array Dante Model

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, will introduce a new addition to its ceiling microphone array product line – the ClearOne Ceiling Microphone Array Dante at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Easily installed and affordably priced, the new ClearOne Ceiling Microphone Array Dante features easily-identified numbered mic elements, an LED indicator for On/Off/Mute, the ability to daisy-chain up to four ceiling microphone arrays to make twelve channel microphone systems, built-in Dante digital audio network interface and PoE for power. It also offers primary and secondary Dante network interfaces for network-redundancy. What's more, the solution is 100% shielded from any interferences, features very high signal-to-noise ratio, the ability to be installed anywhere from 0-feet to up to 7-feet from the ceiling, and optimized for speech intelligibility.

The ClearOne Ceiling Microphone Array, Ceiling Microphone Array Analog-X, and new Ceiling Microphone Array Dante all include three wide-range microphones that are mounted together into a single unit array to provide the rich sound of three individual unidirectional microphones while maintaining full 360-degree coverage. They deliver unbeatable sound with the most unobtrusive microphone placement option and are ideal for conferencing and sound reinforcement applications in any size room.

The ClearOne Ceiling Microphone Array Dante will be available in black and in white, shipping in Q3 2018.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

