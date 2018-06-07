ClearOne Launches CONVERGE® PA 460 Amplifier for Conferencing and Sound Reinforcement Applications at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its professional audio solutions, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today introduced the ClearOne CONVERGE PA 460 Amplifier, a 4 Channel x 60 Watts or 2 Channel x 120 Watts high-efficiency professional audio power amplifier for auditoriums, lecture halls, conference rooms, training rooms and more. The introduction will be made at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"With Class-D power amplifier technology, plug-and-play simplicity, protection from overload, and auto-standby for efficient power consumption, the new ClearOne CONVERGE PA 460 Amplifier exceeds the expectations for advanced and reliable amplification in any setting where crisp, audible sound is needed to make an impact," said Durai Ramachandiran, ClearOne Senior Director of Product Line Management, Pro Voice & AV Distribution. "In addition, this amplifier works with all ClearOne DSP mixers including CONVERGE Pro 2 as well as any third-party DSP mixer."

The new ClearOne CONVERGE PA 460 Amplifier works in normal output mode for 60 Watts or bridged mode with 2 channels for 120 Watts, and supports 8 ohm /4 ohm speaker output mode and 70V/100V constant voltage mode.

The half-rack size and fan-less design of the software-free unit allows for quick and easy installation that integrators need. Its compact size allows for two units to be placed in one rack space using ClearOne's rack-mount kit, and it has visible indicators for power, input signal, standby, and protection.

The new ClearOne CONVERGE PA 460 Amplifier will start shipping in Q3 2018.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact: ClearOne Marketing 801-975-7200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-launches-converge-pa-460-amplifier-for-conferencing-and-sound-reinforcement-applications-at-infocomm-2018-300660623.html

SOURCE ClearOne