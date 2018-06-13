ClearOne Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

"Our revenue achievement for the first quarter of 2018 did not meet our expectations," said Zee Hakimoglu, president and chief executive officer. "The adoption of Beamforming Microphone Array 2, along with our Converge Pro 2, our new platform for professional audio conferencing, remains challenged in large part because of our competitors' product offering that directly infringes our strategic patents. We are taking action on three fronts. First and foremost, we are aggressively pursuing litigation to stop infringement of our valuable intellectual property, and we believe that we will prevail on the legal merits of our claims. Second, we are taking active measures to preserve cash, including suspending our dividend program, instituting cost-reduction plans across the company and allowing the share repurchase program to expire. And last but not the least, we are diligently developing superseding technologies and solutions to leapfrog our competition."

Financial Summary

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles those to GAAP measures in the attached tables.

Q1 2018 revenue was $7.3 million , compared to $11.7 million in Q1 2017 and $9.3 million in Q4 2017. The year-over-year decrease as well as sequential revenue decline reflect an impact of the on-going harm of infringement of ClearOne's patents resulting in slower adoption of our next generation professional audio conferencing platform. The patent infringement has also negatively impacted revenue from ClearOne's other products that are sold with professional audio conferencing systems.

, compared to in Q1 2017 and in Q4 2017. The year-over-year decrease as well as sequential revenue decline reflect an impact of the on-going harm of infringement of ClearOne's patents resulting in slower adoption of our next generation professional audio conferencing platform. The patent infringement has also negatively impacted revenue from ClearOne's other products that are sold with professional audio conferencing systems. GAAP gross profit in Q1 2018 was $4.1 million compared to $6.7 million in Q1 2017 and $4.8 million in Q4 2017. GAAP gross profit margin was 56% in Q1 2018, compared to 57% in Q1 2017 and 51% in Q4 2017. Sequential improvement in gross margin was mainly due to reduced inventory obsolescence costs.

compared to in Q1 2017 and in Q4 2017. GAAP gross profit margin was 56% in Q1 2018, compared to 57% in Q1 2017 and 51% in Q4 2017. Sequential improvement in gross margin was mainly due to reduced inventory obsolescence costs. Operating expenses in Q1 2018 were $6.5 million , compared to $7.2 million in Q1 2017 and $5.8 million in Q4 2017 which included a receipt of $0.8 million from a legal settlement which reduced the operating expenses. The majority of the decrease in operating expenses over Q1 2017 is attributable to reduced legal expenses, capitalization of legal expenses related to patent litigation and reduced R&D related project expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q1 2018 were $6.1 million , compared to $6.3 million in Q1 2017 and $6.1 million in Q4 2017. The year over year decrease in Non-GAAP operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in R&D expenditure.

, compared to in Q1 2017 and in Q4 2017 which included a receipt of from a legal settlement which reduced the operating expenses. The majority of the decrease in operating expenses over Q1 2017 is attributable to reduced legal expenses, capitalization of legal expenses related to patent litigation and reduced R&D related project expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q1 2018 were , compared to in Q1 2017 and in Q4 2017. The year over year decrease in Non-GAAP operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in R&D expenditure. GAAP net loss in Q1 2018 was $1.8 million , or $0.22 per share, compared to net loss of $0.5 million , or $0.05 per share, in Q1 2017 and net loss of $3.6 million , or $0.43 per share, in Q4 2017. Net loss in Q1 2018 was largely caused by the reduction in revenue and associated gross profit. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.5 million , or $0.18 per share, in Q1 2018, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million in Q1 2017 and net loss of $2.3 million , or $0.27 per share, in Q4 2017. Non-GAAP net loss in Q1 2018 was caused by lower revenues and reduction in associated gross margin.

Financial Summary ($ in 000, except per share) Three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Change GAAP Revenue $ 7,289 $ 11,678 -38% Gross Profit 4,099 6,678 -39% Operating loss (2,442) (526) -364% Net loss (1,846) (468) -294% Diluted loss per share (0.22) (0.05) -340% Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,104 $ 6,686 -39% Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (1,957) 366 -635% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1,466) 149 -1084% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (1,801) 634 -384% Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per share (Diluted) (0.18) 0.02 -1000%

Balance Sheet Highlights

At March 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $16.1 million, as compared with $18.6 million at December 31, 2017. The Company continued to have no debt.

During Q1 of 2018, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.07 per share and repurchased approximately 17,500 shares amounting to $0.1 million. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had acquired approximately 1.1 million shares amounting to $11.4 million since this program commenced in March 2016.

The Board of Directors has decided not to renew the repurchase program which terminated in March 2018. The Board also has decided to suspend the dividend program.

CLEARONE, INC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except par value) As at March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,577 $ 5,571 Marketable securities 3,132 2,689 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $491 and $472, respectively 6,247 7,794 Inventories, net 14,622 14,415 Distributor channel inventories — 1,555 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,963 1,862 Total current assets 31,541 33,886 Long-term marketable securities 7,416 10,349 Long-term inventories, net 8,565 8,708 Property and equipment, net 1,481 1,549 Intangibles, net 7,640 6,543 Deferred income taxes 7,227 6,531 Other assets 316 311 Total assets $ 64,186 $ 67,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,295 $ 4,122 Accrued liabilities 1,975 1,843 Deferred product revenue 282 4,635 Total current liabilities 6,552 10,600 Deferred rent 81 103 Other long-term liabilities 679 607 Total liabilities 7,312 11,310 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,301,273 and 8,319,022 shares issued and outstanding 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 47,612 47,464 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (113) (65) Retained earnings 9,367 9,160 Total shareholders' equity 56,874 56,567 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 64,186 $ 67,877

CLEARONE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share values) Three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Revenue $ 7,289 $ 11,678 Cost of goods sold 3,190 5,000 Gross profit 4,099 6,678 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,868 2,741 Research and product development 2,056 2,357 General and administrative 1,617 2,106 Total operating expenses 6,541 7,204 Operating loss (2,442) (526) Other income, net 24 102 Loss before income taxes (2,418) (424) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (572) 44 Net loss $ (1,846) $ (468) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 8,307,125 8,768,112 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,307,125 8,768,112 Basic loss per share $ (0.22) $ (0.05) Diluted loss per share $ (0.22) $ (0.05) Net loss (1,846) (468) Comprehensive income: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (70) 38 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 22 12 Comprehensive loss (1,894) (418)

CLEARONE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share values) Three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 GAAP gross profit $ 4,099 $ 6,678 Stock-based compensation 5 8 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,104 $ 6,686 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,442) $ (526) Stock-based compensation 137 171 Amortization of intangibles 248 237 Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations 100 484 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,957) $ 366 GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,846) $ (468) Stock-based compensation 137 171 Amortization of intangibles 248 237 Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations 100 484 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (105) (275) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,466) $ 149 GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,846) $ (468) Number of shares used in computing GAAP income per share (diluted) 8,307,125 8,768,112 GAAP income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.22) $ (0.05) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,466) $ 149 Number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP income per share (diluted) 8,307,125 8,768,112 Non-GAAP income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.18) $ 0.02 GAAP total net income (loss) $ (1,846) $ (468) Stock-based compensation 137 171 Depreciation 132 166 Amortization of intangibles 248 237 Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations 100 484 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (572) 44 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,801) $ 634

