ClearOne Showcases Exciting New Software for its COLLABORATE® Pro Series at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, demonstrates its exciting new software upgrade for the COLLABORATE® Pro series, the most versatile video collaboration room solution in the market with low-cost appliances, audio endpoints and cameras for any application and room size. The new software can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to Jason Ambion, Director of Sales, UC & Media Collaboration, "The new software upgrade redefines the user interface and enhances the user experience with its application-oriented design. The software upgrade also brings an interactive whiteboard function to its COLLABORATE Pro 300, COLLABORATE Pro 600, and COLLABORATE Pro 900 systems. This upgrade will also be available for free to its current COLLABORATE Pro customers with a valid support and maintenance contract."

The COLLABORATE Pro room system brings cloud video, audio and web conferencing, SIP/H.323 video conferencing, in-room wireless presentation, interactive whiteboard, capture recording, live streaming and more in a single low-cost appliance – all this with a consistent and simple user interface and experience. COLLABORATE Pro includes professional quality audio endpoints and cameras that are right sized for any collaboration space or need.

For enterprises who have adopted Skype® for Business, ClearOne COLLABORATE Pro dramatically enhances the S4B experience in meeting rooms by bringing SIP/H.323 video conferencing, wireless presentation for up to 6 users, an interactive whiteboard, capture recording, and live streaming with its optional native Skype for Business client.

