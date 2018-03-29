ClearOne to Report 2017 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results, and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, April 3, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 after market close on Monday, April 2, 2018. Senior Management will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the company's financial results.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing +1-877-369-6586 (domestic) or +1-253-237-1165 (international). The conference ID is 2059946. The call will also be available through a live, listen-only audio Internet broadcast at http://investors.clearone.com/events-and-presentations. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived on the same web site for at least three months.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. More information about the Company can be found at www.clearone.com.

