ClearOne Wins Two Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its new COLLABORATE® Space video collaboration app and VIEW® Lite AV over IP streaming solution both won an AV Technology Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2018.

"We are honored that these two new solutions introduced at InfoComm 2018 stood out in this incredibly competitive space," ClearOne President & CEO Zee Hakimoglu said today. "Through deep market engagement with a focus on innovation, we have been able to provide high value-added solutions that cost-effectively meet real-world needs and simplify the user experience."

ClearOne's COLLABORATE Space is a new video collaboration app that connects hundreds of users joining from any device, anytime, and anywhere for messaging, calls, and meetings. Available on-cloud or on-premise, it includes a variety of collaboration tools such as screen sharing, file sharing, whiteboarding, co-annotation, meeting minutes, recording, and chat, which are all accessible anytime during a call or meeting.

The new and lowest priced VIEW Lite AV over IP streaming solution has an Encoder EJ100, Decoder DJ100 and Controller CJ100 that together deliver full-screen, single-image video using JPEG2000 codec standard technology, with a very low latency of around 1.5 frames end-to-end (glass to glass), with resolutions of 4K30 and 1080p60 with 4:4:4 color space support for ultra-high quality video for live streaming and distribution applications over a dedicated IP network.

The Best of Show list, from an exhibition of thousands of solutions showcased by more than 950 manufacturers, represents outstanding achievements in product development. Six AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on days one and two of InfoComm. The products were evaluated against multiple criteria including innovation, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of feature set, ease of installation/maintenance, network friendliness, and value/ROI. Products with the highest total points were designated as winners.

InfoComm 2018 was held June 6-8, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

About ClearOne ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

