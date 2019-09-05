ClearPath Names Julie Wetzel, VP of Client Relations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Wetzel has been named as Vice President of Client Relations. This is a new position to meet the expanding needs of the firms growing client base.

"From the moment I connected with Helen, the high level of performance, integrity and reputation were undeniable and spoke to the truly modern approach to executive leadership at ClearPath. I am honored to join this incredible team and excited about the future," said Julie Wetzel, former founder and managing partner of Centered Holdings in Dallas.

"From our first meeting, I knew that Julie's passion and commitment to excellence would be an ideal fit with our team," said Helen Lao, Founder and President of ClearPath. "Julie is a perfect match for the collaborative team culture we have built within our organization. She is dynamic and strategic in her approach. ClearPath will undoubtedly benefit from Julie's experience and engaging style."

In her role, Wetzel will partner with new and existing clients to build executive leadership teams. Her focus was high level finance positions in the Dallas market. She brings years of experience with building strong client relationships across a variety of industries. Deeply committed to serving her community, Julie is a board member and volunteer with several Dallas charities. She is well-equipped to execute our modern approach to building executive teams for our partner companies.

About ClearPath Solutions

Our mission is to build world class teams for consumer growth brands.

We serve as ambassadors for our growth brands--connecting them with leaders they need to build their businesses. Our focused and modern approach to executive search empowers us to match the right candidates--faster.

Our clients do not hire us to search for the right candidate, but to find the perfect match. So we call what we do, executive matching.

We provide access to leadership talent needed for growth and value creation at the VP, C-Level, and Board of Directors. We partner with founders, entrepreneurs, and private equity firms to build great companies.

For more information, visit ClearPathSolutions.com.

SOURCE ClearPath Solutions

Related Links

www.clearpathsolutions.com

