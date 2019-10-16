ClearPathGPS Introduces Fully Integrated Dash Cam for Fleets

"High quality road and driver facing video is vital to help fleet managers mitigate risk, identify unsafe driver behavior, and protect their reputations in the communities they serve," said Steve Wells, Co-Founder of ClearPathGPS. "Tamper-proof driver and road facing footage provides indisputable evidence of an event or accident, exonerates innocent drivers, and enhances visibility into risky driver behaviors. This data can lead to auto insurance rate reductions and enhanced driver safety coaching—both of which have significant ROI for fleet businesses."

Unlike many of the other dash cam solutions for fleets on the market, ClearPath's dash cam solution from Owlcam+ also detects impact or broken glass events when the vehicle is off. There's no way to tamper with the footage, because there's no SD card. Video captured is seamlessly linked to GPS tracking data and provides two forms of proof in the event of a claim. The media manager can request 20 second video clips from within the portal and then store the clip for 30 days or downloaded locally for sharing or storing. Event snapshots can be sent by the driver to the portal by saying, "OK, Presto" and can be remotely viewed immediately by the fleet manager. 4G LTE connectivity means uploading critical clips to the cloud powered network and remote viewing even when the vehicle is off. Owlcam is the only dash cam that makes video actionable for fleet managers: Stopping break-ins and catching thieves, providing verifiable video evidence to police and insurers and keeping drivers safe in the event of an accident.

Learn more about the ClearPathGPS fleet dash cam solution at http://cpgps.info/dashcams.

About ClearPathGPS, Inc.

ClearPathGPS is a fleet tracking provider that does not require any contract or long-term commitment but instead lets customers use the company's GPS tracking software on a month-to-month basis. ClearPathGPS serves thousands of fleet-dependent businesses in the US and enjoys consistent five-star ratings on all major customer review sites. Learn more at www.clearpathgps.com or follow @clearpathgps on Twitter.

About Owl Cameras, Inc.

At Owl Cameras, we love cars and the people that are in them. Owlcam is using video and data to make our roads safer for everyone. Owlcam is based in Palo Alto, CA. Owlcam sales started in March 2018. In 2019, Owlcam is expanding with new features, major retailers, and B2B2B enterprise fleet sales. Owlcam is led by Andy Hodge, founding leader on Apple iPhone and iPod, Microsoft HoloLens, and Dropcam. Our 60+ person team is highly experienced and has previously created products and services with over $100B in sales. Learn more at www.owlcam.com and the Owlcam pressroom or follow @owlcameras on Twitter.

