ClearPlan Financial Inc. Welcomes Financial Consultant Christopher D. Urban, RICP® to Family Wealth Management Firm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearPlan Financial, Inc., an independent family wealth management firm, is pleased to welcome Financial Consultant Christopher D. Urban, RICP® to the ClearPlan Financial Family Office. Urban will be consolidating his business with ClearPlan as he continues to work with clients in the accumulation and distribution phases of retirement. ClearPlan integrates planning for all aspects of a client's finances, such as estate, elder care, tax, retirement, investments, and insurance.

Since 2011, Urban has guided clients through retirement with savvy financial advice, trustworthy investment options, and personal attention to ensure they continue to live the way they're accustomed. He specializes in helping clients accumulate assets for retirement and then stay retired by maximizing and protecting their retirement income. "You enjoy life. We handle your retirement," said Urban. "Together, we can make sure you stay retired."

Urban is a fully licensed Financial Consultant and a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®). Prior to joining ClearPlan Financial Inc., Urban managed a financial consulting office in Orchard Park, NY.

"We gladly welcome Christopher Urban to ClearPlan Financial, Inc.," said Robert Kloss, JD, CFP, ™ President and Founder of ClearPlan Financial, Inc. "He brings a valuable depth of retirement planning and investment knowledge to the firm."

For additional information, please call 716-480-0633 or visit us online at www.ClearPlanFinancial.com.

Investment products are offered by ClearPlan Financial, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC).

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor and Member FINRA/SIPC. ClearPlan Financial and Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc. are separate entities.

