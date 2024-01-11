ClearPoint Strategy Introduces Groundbreaking Features to Enhance Strategic Planning and Execution

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearPoint Strategy, a leading provider of strategic planning and performance management software, has unveiled two groundbreaking features that are set to revolutionize how organizations manage and communicate their strategic plans.

Introducing Customizable Public-Facing Dashboards

One of ClearPoint's latest features is the ability to create fully customizable public-facing dashboards. This feature is especially beneficial for organizations that want to share their strategic plans and progress with their stakeholders.

The dashboards not only look visually appealing, but also offer a simple interface, excellent functionality, and flexible customization. Users can tailor the appearance of the dashboard to align with their brand identity. This allows organizations to communicate strategic initiatives and improve transparency and trust, all with an easy, one-click publishing capability.

Workspaces: A Personalized Strategy Hub

ClearPoint has also introduced an exciting, new feature called 'Workspaces', which serves as a personalized strategy hub for end-users. Compared to traditional tools, Workspaces offer an integrated and user-friendly approach, reflecting ClearPoint's commitment to a user-centric design.

Workspaces provide users with a single-page overview where they can view and edit critical strategic elements such as workflows, mentions, and individual/team Objectives and Key Results. By consolidating these elements in one place, Workspaces offer a comprehensive view of an individual's role in driving their organization's strategy.

Workspaces are designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring that users can efficiently master the software and understand their responsibilities in achieving strategic goals.

Enhanced by AI and Teams Integration

ClearPoint's new features are further enhanced by its integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to interact with ClearPoint seamlessly through familiar platforms. This integration allows strategy to be a living part of an organization's day-to-day, promoting an efficient and integrated approach to strategic planning and execution.

ClearPoint's built-in AI analysis offers advanced capabilities for analyzing measures and summarizing scorecards. This approach ensures that strategic insights are not only accurate but also easily accessible, enabling leaders to make quick, informed decisions.

About ClearPoint Strategy

Trusted by organizations around the world, ClearPoint's robust platform offers unmatched tools for strategic planning, performance management, and effective communication. The introduction of these new features demonstrates ClearPoint's commitment to innovation and user experience, enabling organizations to differentiate themselves in a competitive business landscape and achieve more of their strategic goals.

