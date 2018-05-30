ClearSale Joins Chargebacks911 for Webinar on Chargeback Management

As a part of the Chargebacks911 webinar series entitled "Criminal Fraud or Friendly Fraud? Protecting Your Business Without Risk," ClearSale's EVP Rafael Lourenco will join Chargebacks911's Marketing Director Jarrod Wright to update merchants on the ever-evolving fraud landscape. The Q&A style webinar will cover areas such as: the difference between criminal fraud and friendly fraud, how to balance front-end filters with frictionless customer transactions, whether technology and machine learning identifies fraud more accurately than human analysis, and how chargeback protection differs from chargeback management.

"I look forward to this collaborative webinar that will serve to educate merchants of the dangers that fraud presents and how to overcome it," said Lourenco. "We'll be giving you actionable advice on fraud prevention and dispelling common myths that merchants have regarding card not present fraud."

"We're so pleased that Rafael and ClearSale will be joining us to discuss these important issues with our merchants," said Jarrod Wright. "We'll be taking your questions and offering insight on how you can prevent chargebacks and increase revenue--all with no risk."

To subscribe for the webinar, click here or email contact@clear.sale for more information on ClearSale's fraud prevention and management services.

About ClearSale

For over 15 years, ClearSale has helped retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Our solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk. Our manual review process ensures that suspect transactions are never denied outright, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. Founded in 2001 by two-time Olympic athlete Pedro Chiamulera, ClearSale has offices in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Miami, Florida. More information at http://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsale-joins-chargebacks911-for-webinar-on-chargeback-management-300656007.html

SOURCE ClearSale

Related Links

https://www.clear.sale

