ClearSale to Brings its Comprehensive Fraud Protection Services to MageX 2019

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fraud protection provider ClearSale ( http://clear.sale ) will have a team including VP of Partnerships Denise Purtzer at MageX 2019 in Austin, Texas, Sept. 12-13. MageX gives Magento merchants, developers, partners and agencies the opportunity to network face-to-face and to learn from Magento experts who will share best practices, case studies, consultations and other resources for attendees. Speaker topics at this year's event include e-commerce cybersecurity and B2B e-commerce.

ClearSale recently released an extension for Magento 2 as part of the company's commitment to meeting the latest Magento standards and providing the Adobe/Magento ecosystem with seamless integration to its products. ClearSale is also now a partner of Wagento Creative, an agency based in Golden Valley, MN, with offices in India, Mexico and Bolivia. Wagento serves Magento and other e-commerce platform clients with business development, marketing, web design and Magento U Authorized Trainer services.

"We're looking forward to connecting with fellow members of the Adobe/Magento community at MageX," Purtzer said. "As one of the world's largest global card-not-present fraud prevention companies, ClearSale's expertise is a strong fit for the world's largest e-commerce platform. We've been serving the Magento community for years with end-to-end fraud prevention to protect e-commerce merchants from transaction fraud and expensive false declines that can drive away good customers. And we're always eager to hear from Magento merchants and developers to learn how we can serve them better."

To set up a meeting with Purtzer during MageX, reserve your time slot at https://meetings.hubspot.com/denise-purtzer . For more information about ClearSale's fraud protection services, visit www.clear.sale or call +1 786-888-4584.

About ClearSale

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

SOURCE ClearSale

Related Links

http://www.clear.sale

