ClearSale to Host VIP Dinner at The Innovation Summit 2019

MIAMI, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fraud protection provider ClearSale (http://clear.sale) will host an exclusive VIP Dinner at The Innovation Summit, taking place July 9-10 in Brooklyn, NY. The dinner will treat brand attendees to an evening of conversation, networking and a delicious meal at Leuca inside The William Vale.

As The Lead's Flagship Event, The Innovation Summit is where fashion and retail innovation communities converge to explore what comes next. Brands and retailers, digital natives, tech start-ups, investors, dealmakers, analysts, real estate operators, enterprise tech leaders, creatives, academics and media comprise the 1,000+ individuals at The Innovation Summit. The VIP dinner takes place July 9th and is hosted by The Lead and ClearSale; it will include 20 of the top brands and retailers and feature discussion of the unique challenges that luxury retailers face in today's online space.

"We look forward to meeting with the attendees of The Innovation Summit and spending an evening with our guests. High-end retailers typically process fewer transactions and higher average ticket values than mass-market sellers, so it's important to understand the unique risks they face," said Pedro Chiamulera, CEO and Founder of ClearSale. "We've helped some of the top global luxury names like Chanel, Prada and Timex ensure that customers receive the flawless service they've come to expect, while also providing the most comprehensive fraud protection and prevention of false declines."

ClearSale recently unveiled its free Order Approval Rate Calculator to help merchants calculate their true approval rate. Many merchants don't realize that their fraud programs may be declining legitimate orders in error, leaving money on the table. The order approval rate can shed light on this problem, but only if the merchant is calculating it correctly. To learn more about ClearSale's Order Approval Rate Calculator, visit: https://offer.clear.sale/approval-rate-calculator.

To meet with ClearSale while at the show, email contact@clear.sale. For more information about ClearSale's fraud protection services, visit www.clear.sale or call +1 786-888 4584.

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

