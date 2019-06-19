ClearSale to Showcase Integrative Fraud Protection Solutions at IRCE 2019

MIAMI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fraud protection provider ClearSale (http://clear.sale) will exhibit its comprehensive solution at the upcoming IRCE @ RetailX taking place June 25-28, 2019 in Chicago. ClearSale's global initiative to stop CNP fraud and eliminate chargebacks for e-commerce merchants will be showcased in booth #1861 at the expo.

Renowned as one of the largest industry gatherings, IRCE is the one-stop-shop for all e-commerce businesses. Located in booth #1861 in the main hall, attendees will have the chance to speak with the ClearSale team about the company's innovative solution that uniquely combines cutting edge machine-learning technology with an in-house team of seasoned fraud analysts that handles every suspect order manually, providing the highest level of fraud protection offered on the market today.

ClearSale is also unveiling its Order Approval Rate Calculator, to help merchants calculate their true approval rate. Many merchants don't realize that their fraud programs may be declining legitimate orders in error, leaving money on the table. A merchant's order approval rate can shed light on this problem, but only if the merchant is calculating the order approval rate correctly. To learn more about ClearSale's Order Approval Rate Calculator, visit: https://offer.clear.sale/approval-rate-calculator.

In addition to this new tool, ClearSale is announcing its latest referral partnership program, which any company is eligible to join.

"With our exciting new referral program and advanced solution that virtually eliminates chargebacks for e-commerce merchants, we can't wait to show everyone at IRCE how ClearSale can empower e-retailers to do what they do best, without the burden of chargeback fees and fraud attacks," said Rafael Lourenco, EVP at ClearSale. "With fraudsters worldwide working hard to take advantage of our booming e-commerce market, it's more important than ever to partner with a company that takes your fraud risks, and your customers, very seriously."

To meet with ClearSale while at the show, email contact@clear.sale. For more information about ClearSale's fraud prevention services, visit www.clear.sale or call +1 786-888 4584.

About ClearSale

ClearSale helps e-retailers increase sales and eliminate chargebacks before they happen. Its solution protects a merchant's business by sorting orders and giving an accurate determination of fraud risk, then manually reviews every suspect transaction, providing the highest approval rates industry-wide and virtually eliminating false positives. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

SOURCE ClearSale

Related Links

https://www.clear.sale

