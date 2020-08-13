ClearScale Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud services provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workloads Competency status. This designation recognizes that ClearScale provides the expertise required to help customers design, migrate, deploy, and manage Microsoft-based applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates ClearScale as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with Application Modernization Solutions. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and seamlessly deliver solutions on AWS.

"ClearScale has helped dozens of organizations modernize their Windows infrastructure and applications to achieve cost optimization and operational efficiency," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "We are proud to be recognized by AWS for our expertise migrating and modernizing Windows workloads on the cloud."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

ClearScale is an APN Premier Consulting Partner that has completed more than 850 successful cloud projects for customers across virtually all industries. The company's services include Windows-specific capabilities that help organizations assess, modernize, and migrate their Windows applications and SQL Server workloads to AWS.

"ClearScale helped us mature our Windows infrastructure and reduce IT management overhead," said Matt Stueck, CTO of RF-SMART. "Now, our environment is elastic, scalable, and highly available, and infrastructure automation drives quality and repeatability of deployments."

This is the tenth AWS Competency designation ClearScale has earned. To learn more about our Windows workloads modernization and migration services, visit https://www.clearscale.com/services/windows-workloads-on-aws .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 850 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com .

