ClearScale Continues Record Growth and Momentum in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced it has achieved record growth in 2020. The company will record more than a 100% increase in revenue YoY, driven by accelerating demand for the migration, modernization, DevOps, data and analytics, and machine learning services it provides for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In early 2020, ClearScale announced a strategic growth investment from private equity firm Cohere Capital to expand its portfolio of end-to-end cloud services. ClearScale also made key additions to its executive leadership team, positioning the company for further expansion. The company hired new leaders to head up its finance, marketing, and sales departments. ClearScale recently promoted Pavel Vasilyev to the newly created position of Vice President, Technology where he will oversee the technical strategy for the company. Additionally, ClearScale promoted Mikhail Ruchkin to Director of Information Technology and Security to lead all security services projects for ClearScale clients.

Another pivotal initiative for the company in 2020 was the launch of its enhanced managed services offering. ClearScale Managed Services provides on-demand monitoring, remediation, and infrastructure management services for organizations on AWS.

As a result of these strategic endeavors, ClearScale significantly grew its base of customers in 2020. ClearScale has completed over 900 successful projects for over 400 customers since its founding in 2011.

ClearScale is anticipating another year of record growth in 2021, based on the escalating market potential of AWS and the public cloud industry. According to Gartner , Amazon had 45% of the worldwide Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) public cloud services market share in 2019.1 Meanwhile, IDC estimates that global spending for public cloud services will more than double between 2019 and 2023.

"Market adoption of AWS is being fueled by the significant cost efficiency and productivity benefits of the cloud, as well as the reality that AWS is the leading cloud platform," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "We experienced a tremendous rise in revenue this year as organizations turned to us to accomplish their complex AWS projects and reduce IT infrastructure costs, streamline IT operations, and enhance security. But as successful as 2020 has been, 2021 is looking even better. We'll continue to grow our already strong relationship with AWS. And we'll create new services to meet evolving market needs, with more focus on machine learning, data and analytics, and managed services."

ClearScale 2020 Highlights

The company achieved the following milestones this year:

Grew revenue by more than 100% targeting enterprise, SMB, and startup customers

Acquired marquee customers in the financial services, healthcare, and software verticals

Bolstered leadership team with key executive hires across the finance, marketing, sales, technology, and security departments

Launched a new managed services offering

Earned new AWS Competencies in SaaS, Education, and Microsoft Workloads, giving the company 10 total competencies, along with 9 AWS Service Delivery Designations

Participating partner in the AWS Database Freedom initiative

Participated as a launch partner for Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

Achieved more than 100 AWS staff certifications

Expanded partnerships with AWS ISV partners

