ClearScale Wins Cloud Services Provider of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator, announced it has won the Cloud Services Provider of the Year Award from Channel Partner Insight. The Channel Innovation Awards recognize organizations across North America that enable customers to modernize their IT infrastructures and develop smarter, more efficient services.

ClearScale was recognized as Cloud Services Provider of the Year for its ability to deliver exceptional solutions, service and support to its customers. The company demonstrated the ability to meet customer objectives for improved efficiency, cost reduction, and ROI.

"ClearScale is a Premier Consulting Partner within the AWS Partner Network, which means we are a global leader in helping organizations take full advantage of AWS," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "Our AWS-certified engineers are available 24x7 to ensure that our customers' cloud environments are monitored, optimized, and secured with the latest AWS services. That allows our clients to focus on what they do best - managing their own businesses - rather than worrying about cloud operations. We are proud to be the winners of Channel Partner Insight's Cloud Services Provider of the Year Award."

By leveraging deep technical expertise - including 10 AWS Competencies and more than 100 AWS staff certifications - ClearScale delivers customized services for clients with limited cloud experience or who need additional resources to complete complex projects. The company offers a variety of cloud consulting services, including cloud migrations, cloud-native application development, cloud infrastructure automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and cloud security and governance.

To learn more about ClearScale's cloud services offerings visit https://www.clearscale.com/services .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on AWS exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 900 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit: www.clearscale.com .

