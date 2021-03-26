ClearScale Wins SearchITChannel's 2020 Top IT Project Award

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced it has won the SearchITChannel 2020 Top IT Project Award . This award is for ClearScale's cloud machine learning services project that added virtual and remote appointment capabilities to Creative Practice Solutions' (CPS) medical coding platform, BugMD.

Judging was conducted by the SearchITChannel editorial staff, in conjunction with industry experts. ClearScale was selected as the winner according to criteria that included technical innovation, challenges that were overcome, process innovation, creative partnering, and business benefits.

Creative Practice Solutions , a business consulting company for medical professionals, hired ClearScale to create a telemedicine service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company needed to empower client physicians to conduct remote appointments and easily complete follow-on administrative tasks without requiring patients to download any new apps. ClearScale designed a solution that enables physicians to conduct virtual appointments using a medical coding application that ClearScale previously built for CPS with AI and machine learning technologies from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The award-winning solution allows patients to use their smart devices for remote visits, without compromising HIPAA compliance.

"ClearScale is proud to be recognized by the experts at SearchITChannel," said Jerry Schwartz, Vice President of Marketing at ClearScale. "At a time when demand for telemedicine is skyrocketing, it's wonderful that an innovative solution which benefits both healthcare providers and patients is appreciated."

As a result of this project, CPS added virtual and remote appointment capabilities to its medical coding platform in a fully automated solution. Appointments are recorded, transcribed, and translated for medical coding purposes by machine learning algorithms. The enhancing and processing steps required for medical coding and billing now only take 15 minutes, even for 8-hour recordings, which helps CPS reduce administrative costs. Also, the HIPAA-compliant solution provides the security CPS needs to ensure that its customers' protected health information (PHI) is protected through data privacy best practices.

"We are excited about this recognition from SearchITChannel," said Matt Dallmann, President of Creative Practice Solutions. "We hope that our relationship with ClearScale will continue to provide innovative solutions for the ever-changing landscape of healthcare."

To learn more about the ClearScale - CPS project, read the case study . For more information about ClearScale's cloud machine learning services, visit https://www.clearscale.com/services/ml-ai-solutions

About TechTarget's SearchITChannel

TechTarget's SearchITChannel is an online destination for business and technology professionals in the IT services and solutions industry. Our coverage encompasses managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers, cloud consultancies, professional services firms, systems integrators and resellers. SearchITChannel content, which attracts more than 100,000 unique visitors per month, includes original editorial features, news and expert advice from MSPs. More information can be found at www.searchitchannel.com .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company designs, builds, integrates, and manages complex infrastructures and applications on AWS exclusively. ClearScale has successfully delivered more than 900 cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

