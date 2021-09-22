Clearsense Acquires Plug-and-Play AI Analytics Firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense, an AI-powered data analytics platform company that translates healthcare data into highly consumable insights, today announced the acquisition of Compellon, a privately-held, plug-and-play AI analytics company based in Lake Forest, California. The multi-patented Compellon technology uses AI to re-engineer predictive modeling, removing the technical burden from users. The technology is a hand in glove complement to the end-to-end Clearsense platform which cleans, organizes, and enriches data to transform it into ready-to-use, insights that users trust.

Clearsense Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Boicey stated, "Compellon's game changing technology directly supports our mission to rapidly make data analytics nearly as easy as a Google query for clinicians and everyday users." Boicey added, "With this solution, clinicians and other users can bypass the arduous, time-consuming manual process of testing hypothesis, and see results in hours instead of weeks or more." The Compellon predictive modeling solution is a cornerstone of the Clearsense advanced analytics and research platform.