Clearsense Acquires Plug-and-Play AI Analytics Firm

Sep 22, 2021, 07:00 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense, an AI-powered data analytics platform company that translates healthcare data into highly consumable insights, today announced the acquisition of Compellon, a privately-held, plug-and-play AI analytics company based in Lake Forest, California. The multi-patented Compellon technology uses AI to re-engineer predictive modeling, removing the technical burden from users. The technology is a hand in glove complement to the end-to-end Clearsense platform which cleans, organizes, and enriches data to transform it into ready-to-use, insights that users trust.
Clearsense Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Boicey stated, "Compellon's game changing technology directly supports our mission to rapidly make data analytics nearly as easy as a Google query for clinicians and everyday users." Boicey added, "With this solution, clinicians and other users can bypass the arduous, time-consuming manual process of testing hypothesis, and see results in hours instead of weeks or more." The Compellon predictive modeling solution is a cornerstone of the Clearsense advanced analytics and research platform.
Advanced end-to-end solutions like Clearsense are beckoning in a new era of the citizen data scientist in healthcare by empowering everyday users to solve business and clinical problems without the technical expertise previously required.
About Clearsense
Clearsense transforms healthcare data into insights that users can trust and act on. The data and analytics platform is cloud-based, AI-enabled, and HITRUST-certified. By actively managing how data is ingested, organized, translated, enriched, and governed, data accuracy and quality are confirmed. A full suite of advisory services led by project managers, industry, and clinical experts ensures that data governance, implementation, and analytics are rapidly mainstreamed. A growing list of leading health systems use the Clearsense end-to-end platform to drive faster and better clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. For more information, visit Clearsense.com.
