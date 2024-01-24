Clearsense Appoints Jason Rose as New Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Proven healthcare leader brings three decades of experience to support Clearsense as the technology solution provider enters its next phase of innovation and growth



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense ®, a Platform as a Service (PaaS) company that partners with healthcare organizations to increase data value, governance, and transparency, announced the appointment of Jason Z. Rose as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Founder Gene Scheurer, who has served as the CEO of Clearsense since its inception in 2016, will remain on the Board of Directors, where he will serve as special advisor to the CEO.

"We need to harness the vast array of data to drive value-based care forward. As a firm believer in the power of analytics in healthcare, timely and quality data can solve some of healthcare's most vexing challenges," said Rose. "The 1Clearsense Platform enables payers, providers, and other healthcare stakeholders to overcome barriers to interoperability, enabling more holistic approaches to healthcare delivery and care management. I am thrilled to lead Clearsense in its next phase of growth and evolution."

Rose brings 30 years of healthcare technology experience and an extensive background leading, innovating, and scaling healthcare solutions, including several high-growth companies. Since 2018, he has been the CEO of AdhereHealth, guiding the company's transformation towards a technology-enabled platform that enhances medication adherence, supporting value-based care for health plans and self-insured employers. Rose was previously Chief Strategic Development Officer and Executive Vice President at Inovalon, where he led the development, launch, and expansion of the company's product and technology presence across the healthcare marketplace for nearly a decade, including through the company's IPO. Rose also worked previously at esteemed healthcare companies such as Ardent Health Services, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young, and Cerner.

Rose joins Clearsense on the heels of a successful $50M Series D capital raise led by HealthQuest Capital along with Health Catalyst Capital and UPMC Enterprises. The funding is being deployed to develop the 1Clearsense Platform further, driving expansion into adjacent markets with a focus on value-based care through payers, pharma, and government entities. Clearsense recently earned the Validated Data Stream designation through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program, which evaluates clinical data streams to help ensure that health plans, providers, government organizations, and others can trust the accuracy of aggregated clinical data. Clearsense hopes the designation will encourage multi-stakeholder data-sharing initiatives that promise to significantly improve quality outcomes, generate greater operational efficiencies, and effectively reduce costs.

"Amidst the rise of value-based care, regulatory disruption, and digitization in healthcare, more organizations are recognizing the benefits of creating a truly connected healthcare system. Our 1Clearsense Platform empowers stakeholders across the continuum to harness new and existing data to accelerate transformation," said Scheurer. "Jason is extremely well suited to take the helm in this environment as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare data. His deep expertise in building scalable technology platforms for health plans, providers, and other industry players makes him the perfect leader for Clearsense as the company enters its next chapter. We consider ourselves fortunate to have him as our new chief executive."

About Clearsense

Committed to leading transformation in healthcare, Clearsense® enables data confidence to support improved clinical and financial outcomes. Clearsense delivers tailored Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings designed for health systems, health plans, and diverse industry stakeholders. The 1Clearsense Platform, combining cloud-based architecture with AI capabilities, is HITRUST-certified, providing comprehensive support for healthcare organizations in value-based care initiatives, data governance, archival, and access. This includes customized PaaS offerings catering to the specific needs of healthcare clients and stakeholders across the industry. Learn more at clearsense.com.

