Clearsense Earns Validated Data Stream Designation from NCQA

Achievement ensures health plans, providers, and government entities can trust Clearsense as a source for accurate clinical data streams to use in HEDIS audits, quality reporting, and value-based care analytics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense®, a PaaS company that partners with healthcare organizations to increase data value, governance, and transparency, today announced it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation Program.

The achievement means that the 1Clearsense™ Platform can ingest clinical data from provider EMRs in real time and prepare it for use as standard supplemental data in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting and other quality programs – without having to go through the time-consuming primary source verification process.

"Earning the NCQA's Validated Data Stream designation is not only a significant achievement for Clearsense; it's also a valuable asset for our customers," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense. "It enables us to accelerate quality reporting and enhance audit compliance while fostering trust in the data flows being used to support advanced analytics for value-based contracting and other applications aimed at improving overall outcomes."

Data streams that earn the NCQA validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end examination of the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. NCQA evaluates data from the point of ingestion through the transition to end users, ensuring that all protocols are met and that the information used for reporting accurately reflects what was provided from the original sources.

"Over the past two decades, this country has invested heavily in digitizing clinical data. We haven't yet realized the full value of that investment because the data are inconsistent, incomplete, and unvalidated. NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program brings trust, comparability, and utility to clinical data streams for use in HEDIS and beyond," said Brad Ryan, MD, Chief Product Officer at NCQA.



For more information on NCQA Validated Data Stream designation, please click here .

For more information on the 1Clearsense Platform, click here.



About Clearsense

Clearsense drives healthcare innovation by enhancing data accessibility, security, and interoperability. The company's highly configurable 1Clearsense™ Platform,a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering, facilitates the rapid ingestion of massive, diverse data sets from clinical and non-clinical sources. This data is then aggregated into a unified, cloud-based environment, enabling efficient management, protection, sharing, and utilization. Clearsense empowers providers, payors, and value-based care organizations to optimize their analytics, quality reporting, and other critical processes at scale. These enhanced efficiencies create advancements in patient outcomes and improved operating results. Learn more at Clearsense.com .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Media contact: Andrea LePain, eMedia Junction, 617-894-1153, [email protected]

SOURCE Clearsense