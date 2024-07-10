Clearsense Strengthens Leadership through Trio of C-Suite Veteran Hires

Healthcare's leading data enablement platform provider completes its executive leadership team with the addition of a new CTO, CFO/COO, and Chief Commercial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense ®, a cloud-based data enablement platform company, today announced three key leadership appointments that will drive further innovation and market expansion. The strategic hires come just months after Clearsense named Jason Z. Rose as its new CEO.

The trio of new senior executive leaders include:

Jonathan Cook , Chief Technology Officer (CTO): An accomplished industry veteran, Cook joins Clearsense after previously serving as CTO at Arcadia.io for over 7 years, helping to grow the company into a KLAS-acknowledged top-tier population health vendor. Before Arcadia.io, Cook was deputy chief information officer for the National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA), where he worked with the top 300+ health plans in the US and designed systems for HHS/CMS, including bringing the ACA into the cloud prior to FedRamp as a standard. Most recently, he worked as a consultant with private entity firms and Enlace Health, where he helped rebuild their product, analytics, and engineering teams.





) / Misch brings extensive financial leadership, including experience in mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, and various complex financing transactions. He most recently served as the president and CFO of Medhost, an EHR provider to rural and community hospitals, which was acquired by Harris in 2023. In addition, Misch has served as CFO for several other healthcare technology companies, such as DynaVox, invivodata, and Expedient Communications. Glenn Wirick , Chief Commercial Officer (CCO): Wirick is a proven sales and marketing leader with a multifaceted background in technology, healthcare, and product management. He specializes in building high-performing teams that enhance client experiences and elevate client business performance. Wirick's background includes large-scale name-brand technology companies such as JD Edwards, IBM, and Oracle/Netsuite, in addition to private-equity-backed companies such as InsightSoftware, Pegasus Solutions, and AdhereHealth.

"These exceptional leaders help fuel our passion to propel our unique 1Clearsense Platform forward, transforming how health organizations better leverage massive amounts of disparate data to power their business objectives. Their strategic insights and deep expertise fortify our ability to deliver cutting-edge data enablement solutions, driving transformative impact at an unprecedented scale," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense.

Clearsense solutions solve complex data challenges for a range of health organizations, including very large and small health systems, integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers and payors. The company's differentiated 1Clearsense Platform includes SaaS solutions, such as application decommissioning that saves tens of millions of dollars annually and PaaS solutions, and research enablement that drives clinical trial cohort analysis efficiencies. Leveraging the exceptional talent added to the Clearsense C-suite, the company will deepen its product offerings, ensure client-centric service, and expand into new areas of healthcare.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is revitalizing healthcare data with its innovative approach. Its 1Clearsense data enablement platform is a cutting-edge, cloud-native solution that integrates advanced tools and technologies. This platform empowers healthcare organizations to swiftly and seamlessly access data from diverse sources, when and where it's needed. Clearsense's solutions have garnered adoption across a spectrum of healthcare institutions, including large health systems and payors, small to mid-sized hospitals, and esteemed academic research centers. By harnessing digital information, Clearsense drives unparalleled value, fostering innovation, streamlining operations, enhancing care quality, and generating substantial cost savings. Learn more at clearsense.com.

