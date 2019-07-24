Clearsight Advises Bulldog Solutions in its Acquisition by Hero Digital, a Portfolio Company of CI Capital

MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its market-leading Digital Transformation practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Bulldog Solutions ("Bulldog") on its acquisition by Hero Digital, a CI Capital Partners LLC portfolio company. This transaction reinforces Clearsight's position as the industry leader in advising high-end digital and professional services firms.

Bulldog Solutions is a leading B2B digital marketing agency that exists to unleash the most curious and courageous marketers on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Bulldog Solutions is focused exclusively on complex B2B growth challenges and opportunities for some of the world's largest brands. Bulldog Solutions blends insight, creativity, and marketing technology to defy conventions of B2B marketing and create ambitious, meaningful customer experiences.

Known for its unconventional B2B marketing practices, Bulldog was recently recognized by Forrester for its capabilities as CMOs seek strategic, omni-channel marketing partners.

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company born in California at the intersection of business, design, and technology. Hero Digital works with Fortune 500 CMOs to drive business growth through superior customer experiences that deliver brand and consumer value in the digital economy.

The combined company offers end-to-end, human-centered B2B expertise for its clients, helping client CMOs engage their customers through innovation opportunities and groundbreaking digital experiences in today's modern marketing ecosystem.

On working with Clearsight, Randy Watson, CEO of Bulldog, commented, "From the very first meeting with Clearsight, it was obvious that their approach was different. They'd done their homework on us, the industry, the potential buyers, everything. At every step along the way – when things were progressing smoothly, and when there were barriers to overcome, they provided solid, consistent support in whatever form we needed it most."

Bulldog's Founder, Rob Solomon, echoed Watson: "We met with a number of bankers and ultimately selected Clearsight because they were uniquely experienced in our space. Now that we've completed the transaction, I would absolutely hire them again – not only are they experts in the field, but they are also great people who did an amazing job managing a process that can be all-consuming."

Philo Tran, Managing Director and Head of Clearsight Advisors' Digital Transformation Practice, remarked on the transaction, "In this digital-first era, we are delighted that Bulldog and Hero Digital were a natural fit to reimagine how B2B customer experiences are created and implemented. The CMO's B2B journey needs transformational change now more than ever and this new partnership provides tech-driven expertise and memorable experiences for the end user. Bulldog is a thought leader in B2B digital marketing, and we are honored to advise them on this transaction."

Gretchen Frary Seay, Managing Director at Clearsight commented, "We are thrilled for Bulldog's next chapter as the combined platform accelerates its ability to help client CMOs digitally engage their customers and create unique experiences that ultimately drive client revenue growth."

Justin Loeb, Vice President at Clearsight Advisors, added, "The Bulldog-Hero Digital combination creates a truly unique team within the broader B2B marketing services ecosystem, blending marketing strategy, MarTech expertise, creative and content services, marketing analytics, and digital media services in order to provide a one-stop-shop solution to advance the marketing function for some of the most complex B2B enterprises in the world."

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

