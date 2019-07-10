Clearsight Advises Navigator Management Partners in its Acquisition by Avaap

MCLEAN, Va., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its market-leading Technology Consulting practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Navigator Management Partners ("Navigator") in its acquisition by Avaap, an NMS Capital portfolio company. This transaction reiterates Clearsight's position as the leader in advising IT Consulting and Management firms.

Founded in 2001 and based in Columbus, OH, Navigator is a cross-platform management and IT consulting firm specializing in ERP system implementation with heavy focus on business intelligence and analytics, business analysis and process optimization, IT strategy, and organizational change management.

Dave Schoettmer, Founder and President at Navigator, credits Clearsight's industry network and willingness to go the extra mile as key to this successful deal: "Rather than pushing us to move on something that would get them a quick win, Clearsight guided us on what was ultimately a much better arrangement than what we could have done more quickly. Their advisement added tremendous value to the ultimate arrangement."

An industry-focused advisory services and IT management consulting firm, Avaap is based in Edison, NJ, with offices worldwide. The acquisition expands Avaap's capabilities as a best-in-class cross-platform technology advisory and management consulting firm for organizations in healthcare, retail, higher education, non-profit, government, manufacturing, and other commercial industries.

The partnership brings together more than 400 consultants serving customers in at least 35 countries worldwide and Avaap will now provide management and technology consulting services across all major ERP ecosystems.

Greg Treger, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors, commented, "We are beyond delighted to have supported Navigator as they sought to find the right partner to continue to evolve and grow their business. Dave and the Navigator team built a great business and phenomenal culture. We are excited for the opportunity they have in combination with Avaap."

Brendan Curran, Associate at Clearsight Advisors, added, "We view this acquisition as a landmark deal in both the cloud services ecosystem as well as the broader IT Consulting market and are thrilled to be the leading advisor in this highly active space."

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

