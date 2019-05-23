Clearsight Advises Putnam Associates in its Acquisition by UDG Healthcare plc

MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its market-leading Healthcare Consulting Practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Putnam Associates in its acquisition by UDG Healthcare plc's Ashfield Communications and Advisory business (LON: UDG) ("UDG"). This transaction further emphasizes Clearsight's position as the leader in advising high-end consulting firms serving the life sciences and broader healthcare industries.

Based in Boston, Putnam Associates is a consultancy focused on product commercialization strategy exclusively for the life sciences industry. Founded in 1988, Putnam Associates has served global biopharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device clients, along with private equity and venture capital clients, providing world-class strategic advice based on sophisticated, robust analytics. With 120 employees between Boston and San Francisco, Putnam Associates attracts top talent from leading US universities and has become a respected advisory brand for biopharmaceutical companies.

Remco op den Kelder, Partner at Putman Associates, commented, "We chose Clearsight because of their deep focus on consulting and their experience in the life sciences domain. We soon realized that the team had taken the time to learn our business inside and out and understood it as well as, if not better than, we did. Most importantly, while the Clearsight senior team provided fantastic advice and counsel throughout the process, it was the junior team that truly distinguished itself with 24/7 availability and willingness to constantly go the extra mile and explain, in detail, the various steps to me and my partners. It's not every day that you get to sell a business, but if we were to do so again, I would definitely want the Clearsight team on our side."

UDG is a leading provider of commercial, clinical, communications, and packaging services to the healthcare industry. UDG's Ashfield division is a global leader in commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, operating across three areas of activity: advisory, communication, commercial & clinical services.

Putnam adds significant capabilities to Ashfield's existing advisory pillar in the US as well as complements Ashfield's existing advisory offering, including STEM, Vynamic, and SmartAnalyst, which were acquired between 2016 and 2018.

Greg Treger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearsight Advisors, said of the transaction, "We are delighted to have represented Putnam Associates throughout the acquisition process: from corporate strategy to pricing, reimbursement, and market access, the Putnam Associates team exemplifies relentless problem-solving in the life sciences industry. Clearsight Advisors is very pleased to have supported Putnam Associates' strategic and financial goals and we look forward to watching them grow."

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

Contact

Cortney McCoy, Clearsight Advisors

703-672-3390

cmccoy@clearsightadvisors.com

SOURCE Clearsight Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

https://clearsightadvisors.com/

