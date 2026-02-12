Clearsight_Advises_StoneTurn_in_its_Acquisition_by_Province

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce a successful transaction in its Professional Services Practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive financial advisor to StoneTurn ("The Company"), a portfolio company of MML Capital, in its acquisition by Province Inc. ("Province"), a portfolio company of Trivest.

Founded in 2004, StoneTurn is a global professional services firm specializing in disputes, investigations, and risk advisory services. The Company partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to address complex and consequential business challenges, including compliance management, litigation support, cybersecurity, and regulatory matters. Operating across five continents, StoneTurn has earned a strong reputation for delivering senior-led, multidisciplinary solutions in high-stakes situations where rigor, judgment, and independence are critical.

Province is an internationally recognized financial advisory firm that helps clients navigate complex strategic, operational, financial, and legal challenges. The firm provides a broad suite of multidisciplinary services spanning restructuring advisory, disputes and investigations, capital markets, and office of the CFO solutions. Province's expertise in restructuring, capital markets, and financial advisory complements StoneTurn's investigative and risk advisory capabilities, creating a more integrated platform for clients facing increasingly interconnected financial, legal, and regulatory risks.

The combination brings together StoneTurn's global investigations, compliance, and dispute advisory expertise with Province's established leadership in restructuring and financial advisory. Together, the firms form a multi-disciplinary, senior-led advisory platform designed to simplify how corporations and their legal counsel manage complex matters—from initial investigation through financial recovery or restructuring. The integrated platform is positioned to deliver greater continuity of strategy, faster decision-making, and deeper coordination on matters where financial, legal, and operational challenges intersect.

Christopher Martinez, Co-Founder and Chairman of StoneTurn, commented, "Clearsight's guidance throughout this process was invaluable. Their deep understanding of our business and the broader advisory landscape made every step clear and efficient. We truly appreciated their strategic insight and commitment to achieving an optimal outcome for StoneTurn."

"StoneTurn has built a global reputation for untangling demanding investigative, dispute, and risk challenges. Their disciplined, senior-led approach and deep expertise have made them a trusted partner to organizations facing critical moments. This transaction further strengthens StoneTurn's position and creates new opportunities to deliver meaningful impact as part of a broader, fully integrated disputes and restructuring advisory platform," remarked Joel Kallett, Clearsight Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Clearsight Managing Director, Brendan Curran, added, "StoneTurn's success is rooted not only in technical excellence, but in the integrity and commitment they bring to every engagement. It was a privilege to support their exceptional team through this important milestone. We're excited to see how the partnership with Province enhances their capabilities and supports continued growth on a global scale."

The Clearsight deal team included Joel Kallett, John Rakowski, Brendan Curran, Justin Loeb, Jonathan Holland, Ashton Neary, Conor Sokolowsky, and Christian McClaine.

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an investment banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight Advisors, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Regions Financial Corporation. Securities are offered through Regions Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information visit www.clearsightadvisors.com.

