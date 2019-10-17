Clearsight Advises West Monroe Partners on its Acquisition of GoKart Labs

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its Digital Transformation practice. Clearsight served as the buyside advisor to West Monroe Partners on its acquisition of GoKart Labs. This transaction further emphasizes Clearsight's position as the industry leader in advising high-end digital and professional services firms.

With nine offices across the U.S. that employ more than 1,400 professionals, West Monroe is a national business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. The acquisition of GoKart Labs is the largest in its 17-year history and will extend West Monroe's capabilities in digital transformation and to design, build, and launch digital businesses.

GoKart Labs is a Minneapolis-based digital product studio that works alongside clients to invent, design, and build digital experiences to solve business problems. Combined with West Monroe, the firm will create digital products and experiences, transform how organizations work by building digital into their operations, and build scalable technology platforms.

Philo Tran, Managing Director and Head of Clearsight Advisors' Digital Transformation Practice, said of the transaction, "We are delighted to have supported West Monroe Partners in a landmark acquisition for them. West Monroe is a force in the Digital Transformation market and the acquisition of GoKart Labs enables them to further expand its digital innovation and product design services."

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

Media Contact

Cortney McCoy

cmccoy@clearsightadvisors.com

703-672-3390

SOURCE Clearsight Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

https://clearsightadvisors.com/

