Clearsight Advises West Monroe Partners on the Sale of its Managed Services Division to M/C Partners

MCLEAN, Va., Jan 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its IT Services practice. Clearsight served as advisor to West Monroe Partners on the sale of its Managed Services division to M/C Partners. This transaction further emphasizes Clearsight's position as the industry leader in advising high-end digital and professional services firms.

With nine offices across the U.S. that employ more than 1,400 professionals, West Monroe Partners is a national business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. West Monroe Partners made the decision to sell the Managed Services division in order to scale into a standalone, full-service IT managed services company to better serve clients and employees.

Commenting on the transaction, Tom Bolger, Chief Strategy Officer at West Monroe Partners, said, "We needed a trusted advisor who could help us navigate our strategic alternatives. We turned to Clearsight because of their depth of knowledge in both the Consulting and IT Services industries. The team at Clearsight was instrumental in positioning the business for a successful transaction and completing the deal."

"It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to represent West Monroe Partners and the Managed Services team. We are excited to follow their progress in their new partnership with M/C Partners," remarked Greg Treger, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors.

West Monroe Partners plans to partner with and become a major client of the new company. Mark Nelson, Evan Callender, Justin Stefano, and approximately 100 West Monroe employees will join the new company as part of the transaction. The transaction with M/C Partners closed December 30, 2019.

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

