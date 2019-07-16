Clearsight Advisors Reports Record First Half of 2019 and Key Promotions

MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, the leading investment banking advisory firm that provides M&A and capital raising services to world-class Business Services and Technology companies, reports record deal volume in the first half of 2019 with 10 successful transactions closed.

The activity thus far in 2019 results in record-high revenue for the firm which celebrates its eighth anniversary this July.

"The past six month's results further reinforce that our team-based commitment and deep sector expertise is truly resonating with clients," said Joel Kallett, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearsight Advisors. "Relentless focus on the best possible result for our clients has always been our hallmark and the momentum of that approach is continuing to build our brand and reputation. These results could not have been achieved without the impact of our very talented team."

Clearsight is delighted to announce the promotions of seven team members who have been instrumental to the success of the firm, effective immediately:

Bhavin Patel has been promoted to Managing Director. Bhavin leads the firm's Customer Experience & Employee Engagement practice area.

has been promoted to Managing Director. Bhavin leads the firm's Customer Experience & Employee Engagement practice area. John Rakowski has been promoted to Managing Director. John leads the firm's truly unique Compliance practice.

has been promoted to Managing Director. John leads the firm's truly unique Compliance practice. Philo Tran has been promoted to Managing Director. Philo leads the firm's market-leading Digital Transformation practice.

has been promoted to Managing Director. Philo leads the firm's market-leading Digital Transformation practice. Jim McCabe has been promoted to Director.

has been promoted to Director. Brendan Curran has been promoted to Vice President.

has been promoted to Vice President. Justin Loeb has been promoted to Vice President – Merchant Banking.

has been promoted to Vice President – Merchant Banking. Nathan Birhanu has been promoted to Associate.

On the firm's focus on talent, Greg Treger, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors, commented, "We are exceptionally devoted to nurturing talent at the firm and believe one of the clearest pathways to success is by promoting from within, especially given that our bankers have direct accountability to clients beginning on day one of their tenure with us. We are very pleased to watch our team successfully grow their careers with Clearsight."

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

Media Contact

Cortney McCoy

cmccoy@clearsightadvisors.com

703-672-3390

