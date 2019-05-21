ClearSign Announces Additional Order for a Vapor Combustor Application

SEATTLE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion technologies that improve energy and operational efficiencies while dramatically reducing emissions, today received an additional contract from a major California oil producer to retrofit another enclosed wellhead ground flare with its Duplex™ technology to ensure compliance with air district emission requirements. The project marks the seventh installation of ClearSign technology in the enclosed low emission ground flare and vapor combustor market.

"We are encouraged to see continued traction in the application of ClearSign technology to provide low emissions and clean combustion in enclosed vapor combustors," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "With the progress we have made developing our plug and play and fire tube boiler burner products we are now dedicating some resources to develop this business and channels to market. We look forward to new applications in the future and ultimately to grow our sales in the California market and beyond."

This contract, like the previously announced one, was ordered through Advanced Combustion and Process Controls, the oil producer's installation contractor in Southern California. The previous installations of ClearSign's flare and vapor combustor technology achieved environmental emissions that satisfied the most stringent air regulations within California.

About ClearSign Combustion Corporation

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of combustion systems, including emissions and operational performance, energy efficiency and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented Duplex™, Duplex Plug & Play® and Electrodynamic Combustion Control™ platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are to be detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Combustion Corporation

Related Links

http://www.clearsign.com

