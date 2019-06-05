ClearSign Announces Updated and Expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese Heating District

SEATTLE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion technologies that improve energy and operational efficiencies while dramatically reducing emissions, today announced that the Company has signed a new, updated and expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a heating district in Beijing, China.

This MOU supplements the previously announced agreement from May of 2017, and expands the scope of the collaborative project. This project, with one of China's largest providers of residential and commercial heating services, is to run pilot tests with the goal of demonstrating ClearSign's combustion technology as a candidate to achieve ultra-low emissions levels in both firetube and watertube boilers.

Under the terms of the MOU, the heating district agrees to work with ClearSign to both install and to demonstrate ClearSign's innovative technology in its boilers. The parties are focusing on specific classes of boilers for testing and demonstration of ClearSign's boiler burner technology. The project is a joint collaboration, with ClearSign responsible for the design and fabrication of the combustion technology and overseeing the installation. Upon successful completion of the pilot demonstrations with results meeting agreed upon specifications, the parties have agreed to negotiate a subsequent definitive agreement to retro-fit multiple boilers within the district's operational footprint and to discuss other forms of cooperation.

"I recently returned from a trip to China where, along with Manny Menendez, the president of our subsidiary, ClearSign Asia Ltd., we met with partners and prospects in the region," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "Based on my experience and the interactions that we had, I continue to believe that this market is an incredible opportunity for our technology. It was evident to me during the course of our meetings with the heating district management, that they are enthusiastic about the prospects of utilizing ClearSign technology to aid with their clean air goals. While the district has installed a number of catalytic systems and flue gas recirculation systems to reduce NOx emissions, line engineers I spoke with are anxious for a solution that eliminates the need for these operationally expensive and complex systems, and they are encouraged by the technology we have demonstrated and look forward to continuing the process of mutual cooperation to efficiently obtain the necessary lower target emission levels."

"When we signed the initial MOU back in 2017, we had not yet developed a system that would achieve the needed NOx reduction performance in a fire-tube boiler. Now that we have such an offering, and given that there are about four times the number of fire-tube boilers as compared to water-tube boilers in the heating district, it is even more encouraging to not only renew the MOU but expand it to include our fire-tube capabilities," continued Dr. Deller.

