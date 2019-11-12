ClearSign Combustion Corporation Changes Name to ClearSign Technologies Corporation

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency, safety and dramatically reduce emissions, announces that the Company has changed its name to ClearSign Technologies Corporation effective today, November 12th. The Company's ticker "CLIR" will remain the same. The Company will be rolling out a new corporate website in the coming weeks. The new website will continue to be found at www.clearsign.com.

This name change is the next step in the evolution of the Company and is a better descriptor of what the Company provides: technology solutions. The ClearSign CoreTM technology is an advancement which provides best-in-class NOx emissions while also enhancing performance characteristics. The Company's sensing technologies have diverse applications to a broad group of industries extending beyond those related to industrial combustion.

"The reasons and timing for the name change are multifold," said Jim Deller, Ph.D, CEO of ClearSign. "First off, we are a technology company. We provide technological enhancements and solutions to our customers. Secondly, our go-to market strategy emulates a technology company in the fact that our technology is embedded into established manufacturer's products in the form of ClearSign Core. Thirdly, we are just beginning to rollout our sensing offerings, which will be included in some current projects. This product line provides technological advancements that have a wider application than just to our traditional market of combustion."

The Company is hosting a call tomorrow, November 13, at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) and will discuss this and the Company's developments in more detail. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-372-4653 within the U.S. or 1-412-902-4217 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/987/32132 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including, operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Coreä, and ClearSign Eyeä and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

