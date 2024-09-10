ClearSign Technologies Announces Burner Order for Power Generation Customer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that it has received a burner order from Exotherm Corporation of Houston, Texas ("Exotherm") for installation in a heater in Oklahoma for use by a power generation company.

"We are grateful for this order, and are excited to enter into a new working relationship with Houston-based heater manufacturer Exotherm," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This order is our first entry into the power generation market, and also expands our geographic footprint with our first commercial installation in the state of Oklahoma. We are very encouraged by the continued interest in this new horizontally fired process burner product line and the continuing success of our sales strategy of promoting our burners and solutions to heater OEM's. This relationship with Exotherm is a new and valued addition to that network and we look forward to continuing our business relationship with them."

This order is for a burner to be installed into a bath heater to heat natural gas for dewpoint control. The burner will be installed in a process heater in Oklahoma for a customer in the power generation industry and is expected to be shipped by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

About Exotherm Corporation

Exotherm is a leader in designing and manufacturing custom-built fired heaters, which include the Uniflux brand convection heaters. The staff at Exotherm includes process engineers, experienced design and controls engineers, and field service technicians available to troubleshoot and service all Uniflux/Exotherm process heaters. Exotherm has the ability to design a safe, dependable heater for nearly any application. Exotherm provides heaters for applications including thermal fluids, vegetable oils, crude oil, and regeneration gas. Exotherm is located in Houston, TX. For more information you can visit: www.exotherm.com

