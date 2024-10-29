ClearSign Technologies Announces Flare Order for Energy Company in California

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization, improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that it has received an engineering order for a flare from an energy company for use in California.

"The application of ClearSign Core technology to flaring products has been a minor portion of our business to date, but it is an area that is receiving increasing attention in the markets we support. Our flares are another innovative solution that we can offer our clients to advance their clear air goals," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This order is encouraging not only because it is from a prior customer that came back to us to solve a particular need, but also because we believe it is an indication of a developing opportunity for ClearSign and our leading emissions reduction technologies."

This order is for the initial engineering for a flare retrofit to be installed at a production facility. The final product is expected to be fabricated and shipped in the second quarter of 2025 to be installed at the customer's site in the San Joaquin Valley of California.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

