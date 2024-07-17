ClearSign Technologies Announces Order for Multi Heater Project for Texas Petrochemical Facility

Project Comprised of 26 ClearSign Core™ Process Burners in Four Heaters

Order Received from Birwelco USA Inc. for Fortune 500 Global Chemical Company

TULSA, Okla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that it has received the initial engineering order from engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco USA Inc. (a BIH Group company) as the first phase of a project to retrofit four process heaters with a total of 26 ClearSign Core™ burners to be installed in the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company.

"I want to thank and recognize Birwelco USA and our chemical company client for their long support and engagement with ClearSign technologies and their recognition of the capabilities and value that we provide. This is our largest process burner order to date and will also include computational flow simulations and physical testing as part of the detailed performance optimization process which is included in this initial engineering phase of the project," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We are encouraged to be working with firms and customers of this scale and prominence in the market. We believe that this order is another indicator that our technologies are gaining traction within the industry. This order follows an in-depth evaluation by Birwelco USA which ultimately resulted in the selected solution and order being placed with ClearSign."

"Based on the unique environmental needs of these heaters, a number of different solutions were carefully evaluated, ultimately it was agreed that ClearSign technology would be the best path forward," said Walter Gull, President and General Manager of Birwelco USA. "Capitalizing on Birwelco USA's long term relationship with both ClearSign and the end user, I believe we have the right team in place to ensure this project is a success."

The burner order was received from Birwelco USA Inc. for installation in a Gulf Coast facility in Texas of global multifaceted chemicals company. The Company expects the project to be rolled out in phases, resulting in the final delivery of the burners to be around the second half of 2025.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

About Birwelco USA Inc.

Globally part of the BIH Group of companies, Birwelco USA Inc. is a leading supplier and solution provider for fired heaters and furnaces from design concept to turnkey implementation. Solutions include studies, on-line services, revamps and complete rebuilds - all focused on minimizing downtime and maximizing the end user return on investment. Understanding each customer's unique needs, and delivering the optimized solutions to meet them, is at the core of every Birwelco USA project. For more information visit www.bihl.com/busa/.

