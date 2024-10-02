ClearSign Technologies Announces Public Release of California Statewide Gas Emerging Technologies (GET) Report on Boiler Burners

Study Shows Material Fuel and Electricity Savings

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization, improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions announces that the Ultra low NOx Burner Testing study has been completed by the California Gas Emerging Technologies (GET) Program and that the final report prepared by ICF has been released to the public.

The objective of the study sponsored by Southern California Gas Company ("SoCalGas") was to test and quantify the emissions improvements and efficiency gains for the ClearSign Core™-Rogue ultra-low NOx boiler burner compared to a conventional (or baseline) ultra-low-NOx burner operating in the same boiler. Specifically, the report concluded that the ClearSign ultra-low NOx burner demonstrates both material fuel and electricity savings while producing ultra low NOx levels and was capable of NOx levels lower than the baseline burner.

The GET Program is a collaboration between California's investor owned utilities to advance promising energy-efficient technologies. The program aims to identify and evaluate currently commercially available technologies and further market readiness of promising concepts. The GET Program is funded by California utility customers, administered by SoCalGas and supported by the state's other investor-owned utilities, SoCalGas®, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E®), and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E®) under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission through a contract awarded to ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider.

"We were grateful for the sponsorship of the California GET Program and ICF who funded and managed this study to evaluate the relative operational efficiency and fuel consumption enabled by the latest low emission burner technology," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "Reduced fuel consumption translates directly into operational cost savings and reduced carbon dioxide emissions for our customers. The third-party verified data documented in this report translates into approximately $80k per year savings in California energy costs for a mid-size 500hp boiler compared to a comparable industry standard burner technology, in addition to reducing over 500 tons of CO 2 emissions per year. We believe this data presents a compelling proposition for our technologies," concluded Dr. Deller.

Summary

The California GET Program report states that the ClearSign-Rogue burner demonstrated higher boiler operating efficiency, fuel savings, as well as electricity savings not only at the same Ultra Low NOx levels as the baseline mesh burner but also when operating at lower NOx levels below 2.5 ppm NOx. The ClearSign-Rogue burner was more energy efficient as it operated at the lowest excess air or O 2 levels. The fuel savings ranged from 3.3% when the ClearSign-Rogue burner was operating at sub-2.5 ppm NOx to 4.7% at sub-9 ppm NOx at high fire. Savings in electricity ranged from 7% at sub-2.5 ppm NOx to 25% at sub-9 ppm NOx compared to the baseline mesh burner.

The GET report has been posted and is available to the public here: ET23SWG0009 - Ultra Low NOx Burner Field Testing | Emerging Technologies (ca-etp.com)

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: performance of the Company's products, including its ultra-low NOx boiler burner and the related fuel and electricity savings; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners, including process burners, in the markets the Company sell products in; the Company's ability to timely ship its burners; the Company's ability to further expand into other geographic markets; the Company's ability to successfully enter the power distribution market; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering orders and performance optimization processes included therein; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, when needed; the Company's ability to compete with competitors; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

