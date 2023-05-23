ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces 2023 Virtual Annual General Meeting

Hosting Meeting at 1pm CT on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

TULSA, Okla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that the Company will host a virtual annual meeting (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Standard Time.

Investors are invited to attend the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of ClearSign Technologies Corporation. The Annual Meeting will be completely virtual conducted live via the Internet. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online. To participate in the Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLIR2023 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability, proxy card, or voting instruction form. You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 12:45 p.m. that day. Shareholders will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Annual Meeting through the same link. A technical support telephone number will be posted on the log-in page of www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLIR2023 you can call if you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the meeting.

