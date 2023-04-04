ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Burner Sale into the Texas Gulf Coast Market

Burner to be Installed into a Process Heater of a Global Chemical Company

TULSA, Okla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces the first sale of its fire tube boiler burner technology into a non-boiler heater of a global chemical company in the Texas market.

"This order is both significant and exciting for a number of reasons," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "After California, we anticipate the Texas gulf coast region to be the next large market for us, and this order is our first into this region, and the first for this global chemical company and the first into the industrial chemicals sector. Additionally, this is also the first application of our boiler burner technology into a non-boiler heater and, very importantly, our first sale to a heater manufacturer, who has included our burner as their chosen solution to meet their customer's needs."

"I have previously stated that, when discussing our asset light strategy, heater manufacturers are a prominent channel to market for our burner equipment, as burners are part of almost everything they sell. It is encouraging to have established a relationship here," concluded Dr. Deller.

The boiler burner will be installed into a process heater, which is replacing an existing heater and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system. Both heater and burner were sold by Tulsa Heaters Midstream, a fast growing and innovative heater provider based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The burner is scheduled to be installed in the third quarter of 2023.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

