ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Second Boiler Burner Sale

Burner to be Installed at Recycling Plant in California

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces another sale of their fire tube boiler burner technology into the California market to a national service provider of recycling services to the food production and restaurant industries.

"We are pleased to announce this second order of our ultra-low NOx boiler burners on the heels of our first sale just days ago," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We believe our industry and the market are taking notice of the solutions we provide. Our marketing and promotional efforts with Rogue Combustion, a subsidiary of California Boiler, are gaining momentum and we are all encouraged by these initial orders and growing pipeline."

"This burner is our first commercial boiler burner sale guaranteeing sub 2.5ppm NOx, specifically developed to enable clients like this to operate in compliance with California Central Valley region's new regulations and without the need for ammonia and the hazards associated with such potent chemicals. Our burner will be part of a recycling plant upgrade that will increase energy efficiency for one of this customer's nationwide sites," concluded Dr. Deller.

The boiler burner will be installed with a new boiler and was sold as a package with our partner California Boiler into the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District of California. The burner and boiler are scheduled to be installed in the third quarter of 2023.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully install our burners in the California market and complete the anticipated ultra-low NOx boiler burners installation within the expected time frame, our ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx boiler burners, our ability to successfully enter the medical and business waste services, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

