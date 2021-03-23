ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Successful Installation of Multi-Unit Process Burner Order for Major Energy Infrastructure Company

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces it has successfully installed three burners in an existing process heater at a California storage and transportation terminal. The burners were sold and installed by ClearSign's channel affiliate, California Boiler, who is the subcontractor to the overall project management company, R. A. Nichols Engineering.

"We are happy to announce the successful installation of this multi burner project," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "As we stated previously, this order is meaningful for us for a multitude of reasons. This gives us the opportunity to expand into another vertical, energy infrastructure, comprised of gas storage and transportation. Also, our channel partner, California Boiler, continues their track record of sales. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, we believe that having this multi burner installation in the heart of one of our key target markets is another important step towards gaining acceptance and the confidence of the industry for our ClearSign Core technology," said Dr. Deller. "We are pleased to provide ClearSign Core technology as a cost effective alternative to SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

