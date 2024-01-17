ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Successful Start Up of Multi-Burner Heater in California Project

Independent Source Testing Confirms Emissions Levels Below Guarantee

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that the first eight burner heater has had a successful start up and is now in operation.

"We are pleased to start the New Year with another successful process burner installation," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This is the first of two multi burner heaters in the refinery of a repeat customer who came to us, and our ClearSign Core burner technology, to further reduce emissions of NOx. This is a significant addition to our installed base, and validates our technology in the California market," concluded Dr. Deller.

The whole project consists of two heaters totaling 13 burners. This completed installation is for the first, an eight burner heater, and the second, a five burner heater, is in process. This refiner was an early customer and has ongoing experience with the operation and performance of ClearSign burner technology. The supply of ClearSign's technology helps the refinery meet stringent emissions limits implemented to achieve California's clean air goals.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation