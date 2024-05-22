ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Successful Start Up of Second Multi-Burner Heater at Kern Energy

Independent Source Testing Confirms Emissions Levels Below Guarantee

TULSA, Okla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that the five burner heater has had a successful start-up and is now in operation.

"We are proud to have completed the second of the two multi burner heaters at Kern Energy," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "Kern has been a great partner and repeat customer who approached us for our ClearSign Core burner technology to advance their emissions and clean air goals. The two multiburner heaters from this order are significant additions to our installation base, great success stories and help validate our technology in the California market," concluded Dr. Deller.

"Kern Energy appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded, innovative partners like ClearSign to advance the technologies California needs to drive its clean fuel evolution," said Jennifer Haley, President & CEO of Kern Energy. Haley went on to say, "There's no limit to what we can accomplish when we work together, and our team is thrilled with the results from our long-standing partnership with ClearSign – culminating in this most recent project success."

The whole project consisted of two heaters totaling 13 burners. This completed installation is for the second, a five-burner heater. The first eight burner heater was completed and announced in January. Kern Energy has been an early customer and has ongoing experience with the operation and performance of ClearSign burner technology. The supply of ClearSign's technology helps Kern Energy continue its ongoing work to reduce its environmental footprint while meeting and going beyond the strict emissions limits implemented to achieve California's clean air goals.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

About Kern Energy

Kern Energy is an independent, family-owned and operated company powered by a team of 197 employees. As the only refiner between San Francisco and Los Angeles producing clean gasoline and renewable diesel, Kern Energy is a critical supplier of California's southern San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.kernenergy.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

