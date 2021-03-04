ClearSign Technologies Corporation Appoints Judith S. Schrecker to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announced today that Judith Schrecker has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Schrecker brings more than 40 years of financial and operating leadership and board participation with broad international experience. Most recently Ms. Schrecker was VP of Finance of Flat Rolled Products at ATI Metals Inc., a Global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components, overseeing revenues of over $1B. Prior to that Ms. Schrecker was Chief Financial Officer of Alcoa's Global Rolled Products business and a member of the executive council of the company. Under her leadership, the Global Rolled Products business achieved historically high profitability. Ms. Schrecker previously served on the boards of Finacity Corporation and Dress for Success Worldwide. She attended the University of Pittsburg Graduate School of Public and International Affairs along with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in History, Economics, and Latin American Studies from Temple University. Additionally, Ms. Schrecker is a 2020 Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) recipient.

"We welcome Judy to the ClearSign Board," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "Judy is known for excellent track record of success in business, for being strategically focused and for being an energetic and effective change agent. Judy has worked for corporate and operating businesses to drive historically high financial results which has built her reputation as an inspiring, dynamic, and proactive leader. We look forward to her contribution and collaboration," continued Dr. Deller.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Related Links

http://www.clearsign.com

