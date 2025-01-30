ClearSign Technologies Corporation Awarded Federal Grant to Advance Hydrogen Burner Solutions for Industrial Decarbonization

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization, improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that, in collaboration with a major national laboratory, it has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy ("EERE") Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office ("IEDO"). The funding will support the development of ClearSign's ultra-low NOx industrial hydrogen burner technology to advance the decarbonization of high-temperature industrial processes.

"This project, led by ClearSign's Senior Research Scientist Dr. Robert Geiger, is being undertaken to develop innovative computer modeling techniques to enable the optimization of industrial furnaces and combustion equipment for use with 100% hydrogen fuel," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Office of ClearSign. "The intended function of the computational code and techniques developed in this study is to enable the efficient and rapid assessment of how variations in the design of burner components affect flame characteristics with high hydrogen content fuels in high-temperature environments. We anticipate that this will aid and accelerate the development of new burner technologies to meet future industrial needs. The ultimate goal of this project is to provide cost-effective, high-performance solutions for energy-intensive industries seeking to lower their carbon footprint."

The project will utilize high-performance computing ("HPC") to simulate and optimize the design of hydrogen burners, which is expected to aid and accelerate the development timelines of new burner technologies while minimizing overall costs. By addressing key challenges such as flame positioning, fuel-air mixing, and heat flux optimization, the project aims to facilitate the large-scale adoption of hydrogen in industrial furnaces. This innovative computer modeling technique is projected to support decarbonization efforts across industries by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 276 million metric tons annually.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

