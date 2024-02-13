ClearSign Technologies Corporation Burner Performance Receives Best Available Control Technology (BACT) Determinations for Single and Multi Process-Burner Heaters

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces today that the Company's process burner performance in certain currently operating client installations have been assessed as part of the South Coast Air Quality Management District of California (SCAQMD) periodic public participation process to enhance existing Best Available Control Technology (BACT) determinations and its results have contributed to the establishment of new BACT emissions limits for both single and multi-burner configurations.

"We believe that having the performance of ClearSign's Core Burner technology from operational customer heaters assessed and utilized to establish new BACT limits is a significant endorsement of our capabilities and the value of both the effectiveness and practicality of the emissions controlling technology that ClearSign provides," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "While BACT is officially an emissions performance and not technology-specific, we believe the fact that our process burner technology has raised the bar in what now qualifies to be the best available emissions controlling technology will be recognized by both customers and also regulators across the country when considering new regulatory standards and individual customer permits."

"In addition to these process burner BACT performance determinations, the BACT limit for boiler burners greater than 500hp was also reduced to 2.5ppm NOx based on data from a boiler with a selective catalytic reduction unit (SCR) fitted, which is the same NOx level that ClearSign's technology has demonstrated in formal testing without the need for an SCR providing a more economical solution. We consider this BACT revision to also be beneficial for the future development of ClearSign's business," concluded Dr. Deller.

These new BACT determinations were approved by the board of SCAQMD on February 2, 2024 based upon analysis and recommendations made by the Scientific Review Committee consisting of regulators from SCAQMD, California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9 and other industry representatives.

BACT guidelines are periodically updated by SCAQMD to reflect advancements in technology and to ensure affected equipment utilize the most efficient technologies. According to SCAQMD, BACT is the most stringent emission limitation or control technique for a class and category of equipment that is: "Achieved In Practice," or "Contained In a State Implementation Plan" (SIP), or "Technologically Feasible." BACT official guidelines are published by SCAQMD for commonly permitted equipment based on category or class of source. Source is defined in the BACT guidelines as an individual permit unit, such as an engine, boiler, spray booth, etc. The BACT guidelines are based on the technical feasibility considered for the class and category of source, and they are a major element of New Source Review (NSR). During the permitting process, NSR analysis is performed for new sources, relocated sources as well as modifications to existing sources.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully complete installations of our products, whether our process burner technology and products are accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users, changes in GHG emission control applicable federal and state laws and regulations, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

