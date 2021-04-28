ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Certification for Firetube Boiler Burner in China

SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announced today that the Company has received official certification from the Chinese government confirming that its 125hp (2-ton) fire tube boiler burner is approved to be sold in the Chinese market. With this certification, the Company can produce, market and sell its 125hp fire tube boiler burners throughout China.

"Receiving this certification is a very significant milestone in the commercialization of ClearSign's technologies," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "To complete this process, the manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of our fire tube "ClearSign Core" Ultra Low NOx burner in a commercial fire tube boiler was all completed domestically in China. The Chinese government testing is rigorous, thorough, and completing this process successfully is a testament to our technology and team," said Dr. Deller. "With certification in hand, this enables us to continue to pursue collaborations and push forward with our commercialization strategy, and ultimately to bring this product to market."

The Company intends to continue the expansion of its fire tube boiler burner line to provide a full range of fire tube boiler burner sizes for both the U.S and Chinese markets. Subsequent burner size offerings will follow the same certification process in China.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. ClearSign's patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure collaboration arrangements for the installation of its 125hp fire tube boiler burners in China, the Company's ability to obtain certifications of subsequent burner size offerings, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and the Company's employees, the Company's ability to obtain financing, competition, whether its technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in its periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, ClearSign operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

