ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives First in Series of Four Boiler Burner Purchase Orders

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that ClearSign's partner California Boiler has received a letter of intent for four boilers to be fitted with the ClearSign Core™ (Rogue) burners as well as the purchase order for the first boiler burner of the series, and has in turn placed their order with ClearSign for the first burner.

"This is the first multi-unit engagement for our newly segmented Rogue boiler burner product line," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We are encouraged by this development as we are seeing our technology gain traction in the California market. We believe that a key factor in this customer's decision was the flexibility to upgrade to a lower emissions burner in case their emission requirements become more stringent in the future. We believe that this ability to upgrade our ClearSign Core (Rogue) boiler burners to a version enabling lower emissions in the future is a valuable competitive advantage of our products against the other boiler burners currently in the market," concluded Dr. Deller.

This order is from a fruit and vegetable multi-juice processing company located in California's Central Valley.  California Boiler initially received a letter of intent for the purchase of four 475hp boilers, including ClearSign Core (Rogue) burners, followed by the first purchase order in the series of four ordered boilers.  The additional burner orders will be issued concurrent with the construction of additional planned fruit processing lines of the customer.  

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to general business and economic conditions, our ability to successfully complete installations of our products, whether the letter of intent sent to California Boiler results in purchase orders from the customer, whether changes in greenhouse gas emission control applicable federal and state laws and regulations, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

