ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Follow on Purchase Order for 26 Process Burners for Texas Petrochemical Facility

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization, improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that it has received the follow-on purchase order to retrofit four process heaters with a total of 26 ClearSign Core™ burners from engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco USA Inc. (a BIH Group company) as the next phase of the project to be installed in the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company.

"We are happy to report that we have now received the purchase order for the equipment manufacture and supply, which is the major portion of this project. This is the largest order received by ClearSign to date, both in terms of the number of burners and the order value," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We previously announced the start of this project with the engineering order back in July and the initial phase of this project, including computational flow simulations and detailed engineering, is proceeding well. With the receipt of this new purchase order, we can look forward to manufacturing and shipping these burners with our partner Zeeco Inc. and, ultimately, to the successful completion and startup of this project. This project will utilize our new flex fuel hydrogen capable burner technology and is anticipated to provide a very high profile reference for us in the US Gulf Coast when operational."

The process burner order was received from Birwelco USA Inc. for installation in a Gulf Coast facility in Texas of global multifaceted chemicals company. The Company expects the project to be rolled out in phases, resulting in the final delivery of the burners to be early in the second half of 2025.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: the performance of the Company's burners, including related fuel and electricity savings and its ability to lower NOx emissions; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's products, including process burners, boiler burners and flare products, in the markets the Company operate and sell its products in; the Company's ability to successfully manufacture and supply its burner products timely; the Company's ability to further expand into other geographic markets; the performance of the Company's flex fuel hydrogen capable burner and subsequent industry interest following its utilization; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners, including the flex fuel hydrogen capable burner; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering orders and performance optimization processes included therein; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, when needed; the Company's ability to compete with competitors; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

