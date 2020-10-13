ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Multi-Unit Process Burner Order for Major Energy Infrastructure Company

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces it has received an order for three burners to be installed in an existing process heater at a California storage and transportation terminal. The burners were sold and will be installed by ClearSign's channel affiliate, California Boiler, who will be a subcontractor to the overall project management company, R. A. Nichols Engineering.

"We are grateful for the this order to supply one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies with our best in class ClearSign Coreä technology to help meet its emissions reduction needs," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This order is meaningful for us for a multitude of reasons. It is an expansion into another vertical, energy infrastructure, comprised of gas storage and transportation. Additionally, our channel partner, California Boiler, is expanding our sales opportunities. Furthermore, we think that the order validates our belief that the industry is taking notice of the unique performance of our ClearSign Coreä technology," continued Dr. Deller. "On top of that, it is our understanding that ClearSign's technology was selected for this upgrade in place of traditional selective catalytic reduction (SCR) equipment that was originally earmarked for this project."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Coreä, and ClearSign Eyeä and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

